I dish out money to my church members to support their businesses – Kaywa

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Highly Spiritual Music, Kaywa, has admonished the churches in the country to be more focused on meeting the financial needs of its members rather than taking money from them.



He noted that as a head pastor of a church, he gives out money to his church members when he engages them during counseling sessions to aid in reducing their financial burden.



Kaywa further explained that encouraging congregants to sow seed is a good approach to raising funds however, the individual needs of the people should be catered for by the church as well to help alleviate their plight.



Speaking in an interview with JoyPrime on the CeleB Biz show which GhanaWeb monitored, Kaywa disclosed his pastoral duties and how he has been generous to his church members.



“I pastor a church, but I don't own it. In my church, there has not been any day that we have taken money from the church. They don't pay me at church, you understand? Rather, when I go to church and sometimes I pray for people and I'm counseling them I know people need money so I go with money and give when necessary,” he said.



He added, “When I have it, I do that [ being generous]. So if someone needs 200 cedis to go and start a business, I’m not going to tell you that sow a seed or God will provide, No.”



