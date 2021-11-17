I discovered Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, others – Paa Kwesi Ackom

Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Ace Producer Paa Kwesi Ackom has said that he discovered reggae/ dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., popularly known as Shatta Wale, rapper Sarkodie and many others.



According to the ace producer, some artiste he worked with were already top artiste in the industry they just passed through the “music music” show to be projected the likes of Obaapa Christi, Ohemaa Mercy and many others.



”Those I worked with some were already top artistes in the industry but those who passed through music music to be projected lemme start with the gospel people I will mention a few Obaapa Christi, Ohemaa Mercy, uhmm Cecilia Marfo, Grace Ashy, and a lot more”.



Speaking to Agyemang Prempeh on legends he revealed that the top artiste were only brought to him to promote.



“Some of these people were brought by people that wanted to promote them and they said Paa Kwesi you are having a show so we are pleading with you to put them on, Big Ben music madam I send my greetings, Agiecoat music, and a couple of great people Bandex, Mark Okraku Mantey my own brother I mean Ei honorable, Hon. Mark Okraku Mantey



Speaking about secular artiste he said; I remember the times of Lord Kenya so let me come to the secular music Lord Kenya, 4×4 thru were even small, Buk-Bak before 4X4 came out of them, Samini, Shatta Wale, uhmm.. Tinny, Tinnys uncle used to work with TV3, Okomfo Kwadae, Kwabena Kwabena, Kwabena Kwabena was brought to me by Kontihene”



”So all this big guys and today we see them and cherish them even the likes of Sarkodie, Sarkodie was even the last”



He further advised that whatever you see in an artiste should be communicated to them.



“What you see in an artiste you should be able to let them know and so I’m very proud, if I sit today I feel so proud someone like Shatta Wale lemme use him as an example”



