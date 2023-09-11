I didn’t take my education seriously because I was making money from dancing – Adjetey Sowah

Entertainment of Monday, 11 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former world dance champion, Adjetey Sowah, has said that he downplayed his education during his youthful ages because he earned a lot of money from dancing.



According to him, due to his prowess in dancing, almost every event organiser in Accra invited him to perform and he ensured he was paid before honoring the invitation.



The former world dance champion indicated that the colossal amount of funds he garnered from dancing made him neglect education and focus on dancing.



Speaking in an interview with Joy FM on Showbiz A-Z on Saturday, September 9, 2023, Adjetey Sowah stated that his education credentials are not good enough because he was swayed by the gargantuan money he earned from dancing.



“Back in the day all the dancing competitions that were going on from 1984, even though I was part of the event, I had collected my money already. I was making money out of it [dancing] that is the reason why I did not take my education seriously,” he said.



He added, “All around the country, Tamale, everywhere I mean Accra alone, sometimes on weekends, there is a lot of competition maybe 8 or 9 events. I am part of everything and before I go, I collect money first. I go everywhere including Dansoman, Teshie, Circle, Spark Centre, Apollo Theatre. I will be there and after doing my bid, I go to another place, perform, collect my money, and come back.



BS/BB



