I didn't steal Nana Aba Anamoah's scented candles - Joyce Boakye

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kumawood actress, Joyce Boakye has denied claims that she stole scented candles from Nana Aba Anamoah’s residence.



A few weeks ago, accusing fingers were pointed at Joyce Boakye after the broadcaster took to social media to disclose that an uninvited guest stole some scented candles during her birthday party.



Although Nana Aba Anamoah at the time failed to reveal the true identity of the ‘thief’, television personality Mona Gucci, in an audio clip which went viral, accused the Joyce of stealing the candles.



Reacting to the allegations, the Kumawood actress said she never spotted any scented candles during her stay in Nana Aba’s house.



While admitting that she did not receive an invitation from Nana Aba, Joyce disclosed that she stood at a particular spot until the event was brought to a close.



“I was at Nana Aba Anamoah’s birthday party. I accompanied a friend of mine who was close to Nana Aba. I never sat throughout the party. I leaned against the wall till the party was over because none of the people present were my friends. We are not classmates. I never set my eyes on any scented candles, I don’t even know how the colours looked like," Joyce told Delay.



Responding to Mona Gucci’s theft claims, Joyce Boakye vowed to fight the TV presenter whenever they cross paths.



“When Nana Aba Anamoah disclosed that her CCTV camera captured the real thief, per her description, she said the girl is a university student so I don’t understand why Mona Gucci started spreading false news that I stole the candles. As for Mona Gucci, I don’t ever want to set my eyes on her again. Anytime I meet her in town, I’ll make sure we fight. She will suffer for all that she has put me through," she fumed.



