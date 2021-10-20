You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 10 20Article 1384612

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Disclaimer

Source: yfmghana.com

I didn't orchestrate my leak sex video – Tiwa Savage

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Singer, Tiwa Savage Singer, Tiwa Savage

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has disclosed that she did not orchestrate her leaked sex video by herself.

Speaking in an interview on a New York-based radio station, she mentioned that she did not plan her sex tape leak for trend and even if she did so, she would have worn a nicer and sexier dress for the video and even shot a much clearer video.

“If it was it would have been a clearer much sexier underwear, I would have gone out loud, I would have made sure I was looking cute”.She said. She further disclosed that she couldn’t believe what had happened to her and felt sorry for her fans who would try to defend her on social media after they saw the posts.

“I can’t believe it’s actually happened to me like I feel for my fans, they have to me defending me, I can switch off my phone and let someone handle my account for me but they are going to see it and feel they have defend me”. She added.

She finally entreated her fans to ignore the post and commentaries on social media and continue to stream her songs and support her.

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment

News

Eudora Hilda Quartey Koranteng was Ghana's Ambassador to Italy

Ghana's Ambassador to Italy has died

Sports

The Black Queens of Ghana

Black Queens lose 2-0 to Nigeria’s Super Falcons in AWCON Qualifiers

Business

The tow levy will be between GH¢5 to GH¢150

Ghanaians to pay between GH¢5 to GH¢150 as tow levy – NRSA

Africa

Emmanuel Tuloe became a national hero after he returned missing $50,000

Liberian teen who returned missing US$50,000 rewarded by President Weah

Opinions

The New Patriotic Party(NPP) flag

The NPP 2024: The most important factor missing in the arguments