I didn’t mind cooking until I died – Chef Faila thanks Ghanaians for support

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 January 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Executive Chef Faila Abdul Razak known widely as Chef Faila has expressed her heartfelt to Ghanaians for the enormous support she got in her attempt to break the world record for the longest cooking marathon.



Chef Faila, who ended her cooking marathon today, January 10, 2024, after ten days of cooking, described the love and support of Ghanaians as overwhelming, stressing that she was ready to stretch herself to the limit, even to lose her life, to cook much longer to make Ghanaians proud, especially since the event brought togetherness and joy to Ghanaians from all walks of life.



Addressing the media after officially ending her attempt, Chef Faila emphasized that when the Ghanaian is given the needed support and space, they would definitely excel.



“The support was so overwhelming I wish I could go on for months [instead of the five days I was expected to cook for] to put Ghana in the limelight. I wish I could do more even if it meant dying, looking at how happy everyone was with what was going on…,” She said.



Chef Faila attempted to break the world record for the longest cooking marathon which began on January 1, 2024 in Tamale, drew thousands of people to the venue, the Modern City Hotel, and became a place of cultural displays and an avenue for socialisation. Chef Faila prepared more than 150 dishes in more than 227 hours.