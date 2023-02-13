I didn’t message Sarkodie privately because I hear he ignores messages – Elikem

Entertainment of Monday, 13 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian fashion designer, Elikem Kumordzie has stated that he refused to privately draw Sarkodie’s attention to the mistakes spotted in his outfit because the rapper is noted for not responding to messages.



He made these comments while admitting that he does not have any relationship whatsoever with the rapper.



Elikem’s statements are in reaction to the numerous attacks after he was said to have earlier shared a ridiculing post about Sarkodie.



‘The tailor’, shared a picture of Sarkodie’s two-pieced outfit, where he highlighted some parts, he believed were shabbily done based on his professional eye.



But clarifying matters during a phone-in session on UTV’s United Showbiz, Elikem Kumordzie said:



“I have never met Sarkodie either on a professional or a friendly level. Recently a lot has been said about him concerning ignoring features and refusing to respond to messages. I just put it out there in the spur of the moment. I didn’t even think of sending him a DM."



Although he has apologized for the way he handled the issue, Elikem insists that his post about the rapper was blown out of proportion.



“I made this post about another designer three or four years ago and nobody said nothing. Now I have done the same to Sarkodie and it’s a big deal. I’m guessing because it's Sarkodie and the level of his success. I don’t know why this has become a big deal. That’s what overwhelms me,” he emphasized.



Watch the video below:







EB/BB