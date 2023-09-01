‘I didn’t marry for green card; I am already rich’ – Afia Schwarzenegger brags

Entertainment of Friday, 1 September 2023

Popular socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has refuted claims that she got married out of desperation to acquire American citizenship.



Afia who is currently in the United States, recently announced her second marriage, which according to her, took place in Manhattan, New York.



Shortly after Afia spilled her ‘little secret’ on social media, some netizens believed it was one of her usual stunts while others claimed that it was a ‘green card contractual marriage’.



But addressing these claims during a TikTok live, Afia Schwarzenegger said she is already successful and wouldn’t need American citizenship to make her life any better.



According to her, prior to marrying her new ‘American husband’, she already lived in luxury and had houses and cars.



“I didn’t marry an American before getting all the properties I have now, so I don’t need it. How many people in America have got a Mercedes Benz, Prado, Venza, s6, houses and co. What hurts my enemies is that the marriage comes with the papers,” she stated.



Addressing the individuals parading such claims, she said,



“Think about yourself. I can see that you people are very hurt. I feel so sorry for you people, I can feel your pain and smell your jealousy.”



