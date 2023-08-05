'I didn’t know when Yul picked a second wife' - Pete Edochie

Entertainment of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Veteran actor, Pete Edochie has broken his silence on the end of his son Yul Edochie's marriage to his first wife, May.



Speaking in an interview with media personality, Chude Okonkwo, Pete Edochie stated that he was not aware his Yul's marriage to his second wife, Judy Austin.



According to him, he tried not to interfere in the lives of his children.



Pete Edochie described May as a brilliant young woman, a computer whiz, and arguably his favorite daughter-in-law of the five in his family.



Sharing his thoughts on Yul's marriage to his second wife, Judy Austin, he said using an Igbo adage that "a man bringing an ant-infested wood home from the farm as nothing but an invite for lizards to come home to roost".



Showering praises on May, he said he would forever be endeared to May because he sees her as his daughter, not just as a daughter-in-law.



In his remark, he credited May for the success of her marriage to Yul up till this point, adding that people advising her wrongly do not have good homes.



See the reactions the video stirred online



@anezi: "See how he spoke about May….. the success of That home was to May’s credit. See how this father-in-law spoke so beautifully about his Daughter in law."



@srigeorgeom: "It Takes A Lot For A Father In Law To Be This Honest. He Knows That His Son F Up."



@j.scents_more: "I worked for May and Yul at their first store at Sangote when she was selling wine and clothes. I lived with them at Crown Estate Ajah, for a fact, that woman is intelligent. She does her kids home work her self, the day she drew Nigerian coat of arms for her son, I respected her. Mama knows computer like her palm."



@ogamaestro: "He said Mary is being wrongly advised and absolved his son of any blame. "My son could have" no "My son is responsible" no. Blame everyone but the son. Gotta love African parents."



@levinahairclub: "People want him to abuse Yul publicly, No . Yul remains his son, right now he is prodigal and that is what prayer will solve, he is a man and men don't talk anyhow, you people should read between the lines, the praise he gave May though guarded is powerful, the success of the marriage , he attributed to her."



@uchayude: "He probably wants May to hang in there and fight for her home instead of leaving her home for Judy."



@__amaka.onwe: "The success of that home is credited to May, I pray the love and sacrifices you make never be returned back to you with a slap!"



@thembi5103: "Yul has show that no matter how well a child is trained, he can decide to be a nuisance after leaving the parents house..yul will definitely regret his actions but then it too late already, his internet shenanigans is so hard to ignore."



View this post on Instagram:



