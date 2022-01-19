I didn’t invest emotions into the Black Stars vs Comoros match - Berla Mundi

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Berla Mundi shares what she did during Ghana’s match



Ghanaians disappointed in Ghana Black Stars



Ghana kicked out of AFCON after losing to Comoros



Some Ghanaian stars have taken to various social media platforms to share their disappointment in the senior national team, the Black Stars, after losing to Comoros.



Though many Ghanaians are heartbroken, Berla Mundi has disclosed she didn’t invest her whole being into the game.



Her reaction comes, when a netizen cited she must be unhappy after Ghana’s loss in a post shared on Twitter on January 18, 2022.



“I didn’t invest emotions into the match today. A part of me knew we might not make it,” in a reply to Sakcesses' “By this time, my sweetheart @berlamundi blood pressure is high, sorry babe, but I warned you.”



The loss of the national team came as a disappointment as the team consequently exited the 2021 edition of the African Cup of Nation.



Things went from bad to worse after Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew, was sent off in the 25th minute.



The skipper stuck his leg out in an attempt to win the ball against the goalkeeper of Comoros inside the penalty box.



In the end, the Black Stars suffered a humiliating 3-2 defeat to Comoros in their final Group C game.



Even though Ghanaians are pressuring the coach, Milovan Rajevac to resign, he has made a clear statement that he wasn’t going to because he signed up to take the football team to the World Cup and that’s exactly what he will do.



