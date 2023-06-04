I didn’t go into acting because of money – Ekow Smith Asante

Entertainment of Sunday, 4 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian actor and Film producer Ekow Smith Asante has revealed he did not go into acting to amass wealth for himself.



He went into acting because he had a passion for acting; hence, when he was given a chance to work with legends in the film industry, he saw that as a dream come true.



Ekow Smith Asante also noted that, though he was not paid huge sums of money, he was not bordered so much because he was passionate about acting.



“I was not in for the money. I’m not part of the generation who went into acting to look for money. I had the passion and it is still there. I just wanted to act. So I was more into the talent which could grow for me”, Ekow Smith Asante told Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com’s Syxtus Eshun.



When asked if he made a lot of money when he was active in acting, he revealed, “they were paying us according to the state of the economy and if you managed it well, it would be okay.”



