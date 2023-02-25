I didn’t get to know my ex-husband well before we tied the knot – Nayas

Entertainment of Saturday, 25 February 2023

Ghanaian actress and producer, Nayas has disclosed that she didn’t get to know her former husband who was a German-based Ghanaian very well before they began a marital relationship.



She said that, one of the mistakes she committed was not to court her husband for a longer period before they decided to spend their lives together.



One could remember that, the Ghanaian actress got married on September 20, 2019 and shortly after their marriage, she flew to Germany to be with her husband.



In an interview with Zionfelix on Zionfelix Tv, she disclosed how she met her husband and how short their courting was.



According to Nayas, she met her German husband through Ghanaian gospel artiste, Brother Sammy’s wife who is known as Obaa Yaa.



Obaa Yaa, she said, one day told her about a man who claims has been sending Nayas messages but Nayas kept ignoring her and according to the man, she likes her and would like to be in a relationship with her.



She further explained that, Brother Sammy’s wife told her a lot of positive things about the man and she also had it in mind that, since she’s very close to Obaa Yaa, there’s no way she would recommend a bad person to her so she decided to give it a try.



Nayas told the host, “Brother Sammy’s wife, Obaa Yaa and another friend of mine called Romeo introduced me to the man. She told me the man said I ignored his messages so he decided to reach out to me through Obaa Yaa. Obaa Yaa also told me good things about the man and how they man is hardworking and so forth.



“My closeness with brother Sammy’s wife is just like we being family so I took as since we are very close she’s wouldn’t recommend any bad person to me”.

Nayas then included that, the time frame which she got to know the man was very short and that could have been a factor that led to an early divorce.



She revealed that, after she had met the man, she decided to court him for some months or year to get to know him before taking the relationship to another level but the man was in a rush to get married to her thus went with the flow.



“Marrying him was not a mistake but the issue was that, I didn’t take time to get to know the man and he rushed me into the marriage as well. I was there one day and he told me to go for a marriage list from my father. We met in August, he came to Ghana on September 12, 2019 and in eight days later, we got married”, she told the host.



