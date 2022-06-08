I didn't enhance my body to attract men - Toke Makinwa

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Nigerian actress sets the record straight on her enhanced body



Toke Makinwa called out for enhancing her body



Body enhancement on the rise



Nigerian media personality and actress, Toke Makinwa has once again confessed to going under the knife to enhance her body, a decision that has attracted mixed reactions and caused her to trend on blogs.



Toke has however disclosed that the motivation to gain a bigger butt and hips as well as a snatched waist was never to impress a man but instead to "look good" in her clothes which she wears confidently.



The successful show host has made a name for herself when it comes to the Nigerian media space but not without the name-calling over her controversial statements on marriage and dating as well as her style of dressing which sometimes reveals her banging body.



In her latest tweet sighted by GhanaWeb on June 7, she set the record straight on why she had to undergo surgery following the backlash received over her sheer black jumpsuit worn to a recent party.



"When I hear that “she went under the knife to impress men” comment, sorry to disappoint you boo, I love how I look in clothes. Boys can wait," she tweeted.



