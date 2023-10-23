I didn’t break any law! - Mzbel tells critics after sharing her baby’s bathing video on social media

Entertainment of Monday, 23 October 2023

Ghanaian singer, Mzbel, has responded to critics lambasting her for sharing her baby’s bathing video on social media claiming that she did not breach any rule in the process.



According to her, the video she shared on her Instagram page depicting how she was struggling to bathe her baby did not show any sensitive part of the child because she had put measures in place to prevent such occurrence.



The Ghanaian singer insisted that the video does not violate any law as claimed by some individuals who are castigating her on social media for posting such a sensitive video of her baby.



She indicated that parents sharing bathing videos of their kids is nothing new because it is done on social media most of the time by others hence she sees nothing wrong with her action.



“So I found out that some of you are worried and upset with the post I made yesterday about struggling to bathe my baby… I appreciate your concern, but be rest assured, her private part didn’t show, and I did not break any law.



"What you saw is her folded thigh. As you can see mothers bathing babies and sharing on social media is nothing new,” Mzbel wrote on her social media page in response to criticisms.



Mzbel reacted after some members of the public criticized her vehemently for exposing her baby to dangers after sharing a bathing video on social media.



It has become a new trend in the contemporary world as celebrities are fond of showing their baby bump in fashionable outfits on social media.



The act has been condemned by others citing the fact that it is not necessary however, it continues to be the trend on social media.



