I didn’t break Mohbad’s neck in the coffin - Singer’s cousin breaks silence

Entertainment of Sunday, 3 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Darosha Losobeh, the cousin and personal assistant to the late artiste, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has broken his silence on the viral video of the singer’s coffin allegedly showing he had a broken neck.



The PUNCH reports that the ex-Marlian record signee died at the age of 27 on September 12, and his death has stirred controversy with many Nigerians calling for justice for his sudden demise, leading to the arrest of his former boss, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley and Samson Balogun aka Sam Larry.



The duo who were allegedly arrested for bullying the late singer have been released.



However, Mohbad’s friend, Primeboy, and the nurse who allegedly injected the late singer are still in police custody because they were tagged prime suspects in the case.



Reacting to the allegations of a broken neck from netizens on his Instagram story on Saturday, Darosha declared that he was not the one who broke the late artiste’s neck while begging those peddling the information to desist from it because it was affecting his mental health.



He wrote, “I’m so down to the extent that I had to write this up to clear this whole damn story about me going online that I bend my love’s neck; this is the craziest and saddest thing that ever happened to me, my whole life. That I broke my brother’s neck, seriously, this hurt me so much.



“What happened about the neck was that when we got to Ikorodu, we were told there was no space to keep his body at the mortuary, and we didn’t want him buried that night, so a worker there advised the family to pay for an ambulance and a coffin where we can keep him till morning and the same ambulance would drive him down to the place of burial.



“The whole family agreed to the idea because the ambulance that took us to Ikorodu was complaining that they had to leave the same night back to the island. It was only his mum that was not present there that midnight.”



Continuing, the late singer’s cousin stressed that the only issue that brought him into the picture was that he paid for the arrangement of the coffin and ambulance, maintaining that he never knew that the coffin was too small to contain his (Mohbad) whole body.



“The whole family saw his body in the ambulance before leaving for the burial ground in the morning, and no one complained about his head or anything. I didn’t go close to the ambulance because I was in shock, so I didn’t know of his neck until I saw it online, and that saddened me.



“The N1million I sent to his dad is not for him to spend because it was instructed that we should use the money in doing the burial arrangement, but unfortunately, the place we buried him is not nice to me and not secured, so I told his father to use the money to erect a fence for his safety. The whole team and family can testify to this because I have every proof, and I sent his brother the rest of the money when we arrived home.



“I was the first person that went to Panti to write a statement and called for questioning. You can go to Panti station to ask more about me, not coming online to say what you don’t know; well, I know it’s all for content, but God in heaven will judge you, tarnishing my image even with all that I am going through.



“About the salt, when my father died, a salt was placed on his chest till we arrived and I was told it was local embalming to keep him fresh till the whole family arrived, and I did the same thing because a lot of people were still coming to see him before leaving to Ikorodu that night.



“Lastly, about his properties and music catalogues, Mohbad has a lawyer that controls all of these things, and he has a contract with ONErpm, so all of these things are controlled by them, and his car is parked in front of his house at Orchid.



“I can’t drive his car because I have mine. If we really want justice, let the government work, and let’s wait for autopsy. Stop bashing his loved ones. Abi una wants us to go depressed too #justiceformohbad,” he added.