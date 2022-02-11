I didn't choose to sing; I had no choice - Diana Hamilton

Entertainment of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA) ‘Artiste of the Year’ Diana Antwi-Hamilton says she had no choice than to do gospel music.



According to her, being a gospel artist was not a matter of choice but a calling due to her relationship with Christ.



Speaking with Francis Abban on Morning Starr Thursday, the celebrated singer said: “I didn’t get up one day to say I want to be a gospel musician. I didn’t choose to be a singer. I didn’t have a choice. Because of my relationship with Christ, I had no choice but to share the gospel. With music, I didn’t need anyone to give me a chance; I was born to do this. “



Revealing her source of musical inspiration, the spirit-filled gospel artiste said, “Any song I sing, I sing it from a place that I know. My songs are from a real place.”



She recounted, “I had a calling before I had a career. I used to come to Ghana for three days, record an album and shoot a video. Then I would use the week to promote the songs. “



Speaking about her upcoming event, ‘Awake Experience with Diana Hamilton’ happening on Sunday, February 13 at Perez Dome, she said, “The Experience With Diana Hamilton will bring people together to experience the gifting God has for people.



“When you come to the event, you’re expecting a team that has prayed so much to see God move. And then you’ll meet God, and He’ll meet you at the point of your need.”