I did the ‘Moonwalk’ before Micheal Jackson did - Reggie Rockstone

Entertainment of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Legendary Ghanaian Rapper, Reggie Rockstone, also known as “Hiplife Grandpapa”, says he was the first person to do the ‘moonwalk’ before Michael Jackson.



“I keep telling this story, people think I’m crazy, and I’m going to say this again, but this time, I can back it up with visual proof. I keep telling Ghanaians that I did the moonwalk before you saw Michael Jackson do it.”



According to Reggie Rockstone, the man that taught Michael Jackson the backslide is Jeffrey Daniels from Shalamar, who was his friend.



“I did the moonwalk, in Achimota when I came to school, then after that Michael Jackson did the Motown 25th Anniversary, where he showed the world.



"The beautiful thing is, the last time I said the story, they trolled me all over the internet.



"But guessed what? Jeffrey Daniels came to visit, and we actually have him on camera to confirm it”, Rockstone asserted.



Speaking on GTV’s Breakfast Show on March 11, 2022, Reggie disclosed that his Father co-signed his ideas before he passed.



“He co-signs everything before he checked out, it was Ricci that said to me Reggie, you’re up to something big.



"It was Ricci that said to me, don’t call it Hip hop. Let’s own it. Ricci Osei is the brain, plus he financed my projects.



"He’s the one that built me the studio and he’s the one that paid for all those beautiful videos by Ohene Gyan, that was him. He didn’t live long enough to see it become as huge, but he knew where it was going”, he acknowledged.



He has been living in Ghana continuously since he pioneered the Hip-Life movement in 1994.



Now called the Grandpapa of Hiplife Music, Reggie has now ventured into the food sector and is recognized in Ghana and beyond for his famous Rocks Waakye and Jar Waakye.