'I did one semester at T Poly' - Joe Beecham

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pastor Joe Beecham says he was in T Poly for only one semester



He said, he had to travel to minister at programmes and events



He spoke on Kofi TV



Pastor Joe Beecham has said he cannot remember his classmates while he was a student at Takoradi Polytechnic now known as Takoradi Technical University, because he only spent one semester on campus.



Speaking to Kofi Adoma on Kofi TV, the renowned gospel musician cum pastor said, at the time in school, he was travelling to other places to minister so, he could not even get the time to sit in class, let alone participate in any classwork.



He indicated that while in school, a lady called Becky who is now outside the country, used to write his notes for him anytime he is out of school ministering at church programmes and events.



“I have a classmate in Canada, she is called Becky, after 25 years then Becky calls me this year…she said she could not comprehend that at T Poly, she was the only one I sat beside in class. She told me I was worrying her about programmes out of Sekondi-Takoradi with big artistes…one day, Becky said she made up her mind not to write my notes and when I come to school, she will give it to me. She said for the first time in her life, she heard the voice of God saying ‘Becky, don’t trouble this guy because that is what he will do for the rest of his life. She said, she was afraid.



“Today, I don’t know mates in Poly because I did one semester but when my mates meet me, they confess about the things they said and what some of the lecturers were saying about me,” he recounted.



Pastor Joe Beecham indicated that, when the hand of God became bigger upon him, he decided to heed to the call instead of being in school to struggle through some courses he couldn’t comprehend.



“So, my mate, Becky, told me that, I never knew that through you, I will become a Prophetess because, since that day she heard the voice of God, she has been hearing till now that she has become a Prophetess at the Church of Pentecost. She said you came to sit beside me so that God will give me a Prophetic gift,” the man of God recounted further.



Watch Pastor Joe Beecham in the interview below:



