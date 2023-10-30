I did not mean to spite the current government with my ‘Africa Money’ song – Wendy Shay

Ghanaian songstress, Wendy Shay, has rebuffed claims that her new song titled ‘Africa Money’ is meant to spite the Akufo-Addo-led government considering the dwindling fortunes of the Ghanaian economy.



According to her, although the economic situation in the country is nothing to write home about, the message in the África Money’ song is meant to admonish previous governments, the current and the ones that are yet to come to be sensitive to the plights of the people.



The songstress lamented the menace of corruption in Ghana and other African countries that have stalled development and created an unbearable hardship that citizens are grappling with.



This comes after some individuals on social media accused Wendy Shay of lambasting the current Akufo-Addo government over the abysmal state of the economy.



“We know that leadership comes with a lot of responsibilities and I respect every government but when they are looting state funds they should remember that things are hard and the people are suffering.



"This is not just Ghana but other African countries like Nigeria, Uganda, Gabon, and others that’s why I sang the chorus in English," Wendy Shay said while speaking on the United Showbiz program and monitored by GhanaWeb.



She went ahead to urge her fans and the members of the public not to politicize her ‘Africa Money’ song because it is generational.



She noted that she will continue to use her influence and platform as a musician to speak for the vulnerable and voiceless in society.



“So I don’t want us to politicize it and allude it to certain people. It affects the previous government, the current one, and the ones that are yet to come. It is a generational song and not just current. We all know there is corruption going on like what happened in Gabon. With the platform God has given me, I should be able to speak for the voiceless,” she said.



Wendy Shay's recently released track, "Africa Money," managed to climb to the top of the charts and trends within 24 hours of its debut.



One notable thing with the song is a shift from Wendy Shay's typical style, which predominantly features heartbreak songs, and rather focused on a topic that's been on everyone's minds – the state of the economy.



The song bears some resemblance to Barima Sidney's 2011 piece, 'African Money.' Sidney's fast-tempo, five-minute song was produced by Morris Babyface who also featured on the song.



The piece conveyed a strong message criticizing the growing acts of corruption, mismanagement, and politicians getting richer at the expense of the ordinary Ghanaian. It was titled 'African Money' and featured the phrase 'Nyafun Nyafun' as part of the chorus.



In under two minutes, Wendy Shay, using a slow-tempo approach in the 2023 song, managed to deliver a barrage of criticism and subtle references to the current government.



One major point of interest is the line, "Africa money na everyone dey chop oo (Nyafu Nyafu)." The term "Nyafun Nyafun" is Nigerian slang for "plenty" or "abundance." Wendy Shay's follow-up clarified that "everyone" includes the president and the government, insinuating their involvement in looting assets belonging to African countries.



Another notable moment was the reference to "Aunty Cici." In her first verse, Wendy Shay says, "Aunty Cici nso da paa, osore a sika nkoaa." To wit: 'Auntie Ceci sleeps a lot; when she wakes up lots of money'.



It could be interpreted in two ways – an individual named Aunty Cici going to sleep while thinking about money or as a jab at the embattled former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, who faces prosecution due to the discovery of what has been described as unexplained cash at her residence and in her bank accounts.



In any case, "Africa Money" represents a fresh direction for Wendy Shay, departing from her typical style and offering unfiltered commentary on the state of the country's economy.



It's a narrative of hardships, a critique of those in power who prioritize consumption, and, most importantly, a story of survival – even in the face of adversity.



But one last notable fact, during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests, many artistes were called upon to lend their voices to the protest. Many did, others didn’t; citing that they already protested through their music.



But Wendy Shay came out with a song that doesn’t hide its criticism, leaving one to ask; will she take over Sarkodie as the queen of protest music?



View the tweet below





"Africa Money" is a generational song, so don't politicize it or direct it towards the current government - @wendyshaygh #UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/dBCfhMB90I