Entertainment of Sunday, 22 May 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

I did not charge a penny for writing ‘asuoden’ for Sista Afia – Ayesem

Ayesem play videoAyesem

Ghanaian hip hop and hiplife recording artist from Takoradi, Stephen Kwabena Siaw, known by his stage name Ayesem, has disclosed that he did not charge a penny for writing Sista Afia’s hit song ‘asuoden’.

According to the ‘koti’ hitmaker, whenever he writes a song he charges based on the concept but he did not charge Sista Afia for his work.

“I charge based on the concept of the song but I did not charge Sista Afia”, he said.

In an interview on Power Entertainment show hosted by Agyemang Prempeh on Power979fm and TV, Ayesem revealed, he’s the legit writer for ‘asuoden’ a song by Sista Afia featuring Kuami Eugene.

He further said he did not charge Sista Afia for the song because they are family.

Watch the video below:

