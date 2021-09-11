I did labour works in Canada for 3 years after my divorce - Actress Portia Asare

Entertainment of Saturday, 11 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Kumawood actress, Portia Asare Boateng, has, for the first time, opened up about her struggles after the collapse of her first marriage.



According to her, she travelled to Canada to start life all over again, even though she was much fulfilled as an actress. This was after her divorce from her former husband Pastor Wilberforce Aidoo.



She describes that stage of her life as the most challenging moment.



“I will say that if I’ve had any challenge in my life, it’d be this moment. When I left the marriage, my family sat me down and said I needed to travel outside because when the media gets to hear of this, they’ll talk unnecessarily. So, I left the country,” she stated.



“That was when Portia’s life started as a baby. I had nothing, I needed to start all over again. I came to zero and had to pick myself up again; not from here but another country – Canada - and I had to work like a labourer,” the filmmaker added.



She disclosed this in an interview with Stacy Amoateng on the Restoration Show, monitored by GhanaWeb.



Portia has now found love, peace and fulfillment again after sailing through that challenging phase of her life.



She recently tied the knot again to her new husband, only identified as Raymond, in July 2021.



Watch the interview below:



