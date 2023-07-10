I developed a passion for music in 2018 – Efia Odo

Entertainment of Monday, 10 July 2023

Actress cum socialite, Efia Odo, has stated how she suddenly decided to be part of the music industry.



Efia Odo is already known to be in the showbiz industry, where she is mostly recognised as an actress but a few years later, she began a new career, which is music.



In an interview with Zionfelix on his YouTube channel, she told the host about her new career and how she developed a passion for music.



According to her, although she loved to sing growing up, she wanted to be an actress which she turned about to be but in 2018 when the world was fighting Covid, she came to the realization that it was music she wanted to do.



“The funny thing is I have been going to the studio since 2018. I think around Covid was when I started to explore that talent because I had an ear for music already and I like rapping and anytime I listen to a song, I try to reinvent it and do the music my own way. So, I already had like a want to do the music. So, during Covid, you know the lockdown, I get bored and I started to explore that avenue and I see that I really had a passion for it”, she explained.



The actress, during the engagement, lauded Kwame Yeboah, the popular Ghanaian instrumentalist, and producer who influenced her to venture into music as well as gave her some guidelines on how to go out it.



“I started working with Kwame Yeboah. It’s funny because in 2019, his people sent me a message and they said you look like you can do music so why don’t I do music. So, I started going to his studio and he teaches me one or two things about music



“Kwame Yeboah didn’t train me but gave me some guidelines on finding my voice because when I went to him, I had this aggressive vibe but he advised me to relax, pay attention to the beat and find my voice through the beat”, she said.



Efia Odo, since she began her music journey has released three songs and they are ‘Getting to the Bag’, ‘Roll Over’, and ‘Freak’.



