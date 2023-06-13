‘I deserved to be paid for being a celebrity’ – Speed Darlington

Entertainment of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Controversial musician, Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington says he deserves to be paid for being a celebrity.



The rapper made this known when in a chat with Nedu on the latest episode of The Honest Bunch podcast.



Recall that Speed Darlington was dragged on social media for requesting to be paid N5,000 before hugging or taking pictures with them.



But speaking on the podcast, Speed Darlington insisted that he deserved to be paid for just “being a celebrity.”



He said, “I really think I should be paid for being a celebrity.”



Nedu told him that without fans’ love, he wouldn’t be a celebrity.



But Speed Darlington refuted his claims, saying, “What generates that love? Why them no hug mad man for road?”