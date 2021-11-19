‘I deserved it' – Albert speaks on GHOne audition embarrassment

Entertainment of Friday, 19 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Journalist Albert after being shamed and kicked out of the GHOne premises when he was identified as a cyberbully by Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo and Serwaa Amihere said he deserved that kind of treatment.



It can be recalled that the young journalist was tagged as a habitual cyberbully and received severe public ridicule after Nana Aba shared the clip of what transpired in the studios of GHOne TV when he attempted an audition for ‘TheNextTVStar’ reality show.



Albert was uncovered as the face behind a Twitter account known for trolling people.



But touching on his ordeal, the former GHbase journalist said the whole experience was rather a learning point and has transformed him into a better person.



“To me I think I deserve what I got. You can’t blame the reactions of people. If I speak to you in a way that you don’t like, I can’t blame you when you react in a way that I don’t also like. I don’t blame them and I don’t expect an apology from them. I think it’s a learning point for me to reform and be a better person,” he stated in an interview with Blogger’s Forum.



“My problem was when I was called thief and chased out of the premises. Nana Aba was in the studio by then so she didn’t know what was happening. When I went there again after the incident, it was explained to her and she has now realized that I was speaking the truth. She met some witnesses and the woman who confronted me and called me a thief walked up to me and apologized. She threw her arms around me, said sorry and we moved on,” he added.



Watch the video below.







