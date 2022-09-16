I deserve award from Dr UN for staying with Diana Asamoah for 22 years - Frimprince

Entertainment of Friday, 16 September 2022

Ghanaian executive music producer Anane Frimpong, known chiefly as Frimprince prides himself on being able to work with gospel singer, Diana Asamoah for 22 solid years. For this reason, he believes he deserves an award from Dr UN, the man known for pulling off the fake UN awards.



According to Frimprince who has officially terminated his contract with the famous worshipper, he had to endure and overlook a lot of things while working as Diana's manager and producer.



"Dr UN should look into things and award me. I think I deserve one of those awards...for the things I've been through, I deserve an award," he said on Angel FM.



He mentioned that although he had attempted to terminate their contract in the past, he failed to do so thinking that things could get better.



However, on August 4, Frimprince officially wrote to his artiste to announce the termination of their contract while listing some 'harsh' conditions which included a takeover of the music rights of nine albums he produced for Evangelist Diana Asamoah.



Frimprince has also taken over the official Facebook page of the singer.



Sharing what led him to break away from Diana after so many years, the executive producer in the interview on Angel FM stated that the move has been long overdue.



"We can only do our best and leave the rest for others to continue. I can't do it all but it has been long overdue. It is now that God has given me the courage to take this step. I have to thank God.



"A lot has been happening, for 22 years...I can say that I am among the few managers or executive producers who have been able to work with an artiste for this long period," he added.



Meanwhile, Diana Asamoah in a letter to Frimprince accepted his decision to terminate their contract but directed his former producer to contact her songwriter Pastor Simon Boama to reach an agreement on his decision to own her major albums which he produced between 2000 to 2019.



"With reference to the conclusive part of your letter I plead to differ, any future issues with regards to me (Evangelist Diana Asamoah) using the songs, remaking or remixing them should kindly be channeled to Pastor Simon Boama the writer and author of the songs," read parts of Diana's letter.



