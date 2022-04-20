I deserve artiste of the year - Kofi Kinaata

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Source: Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Celebrated Highlife musician Martin King Arthur popularly known as Kofi Kinaata has stated that he deserves to be crowned artiste of the year but he also believes that at the right time things will fall in place.



The artiste in a chat with Ghanaian Blogger Attractive Mustapha at the just ended Ghana Music Awards Xperince concert in Koforidua said that every artiste will want to be nominated or awarded with artiste of the year but he believes everything comes with time.



When asked if he agrees with popular radio presenter Abeiku Santana’s recent statements made on why (He)Kofi Kinaata was not nominated in the artiste of the year category, he said that he respects Abeiku Santana’s opinion.



Kofi Kinaata added that everyone knows that the voice of the people is the voice of God.



He concluded that he does not feel hurt about the fact that he was not nominated in the artiste of the year category, so far as the fans love his songs and the street feels he deserves it, he is okay.