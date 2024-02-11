I deserve ‘Unsung Artiste of the Year’ at the 2024 GMA – Mophty

Entertainment of Sunday, 11 February 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Oppong Emmanuel who goes by the stage name Mophty, a singer, has said he deserves to win the Unsung Artiste of the Year at this year’s Ghana Music Awards (GMA).



Mophty who was featured on Mr Drew’s ‘Case remix’ and Flowking Stone’s ‘Tomorrow’ pleaded with his fans to vote massively when he’s nominated.



“Oh yeah actually it’s something that I’m passionate about which is making me work more to win the 2024 GMA Unsung Artiste of the Year,” he said in an interview with Property Fm hosted by Amansan Krakye.



“So it’s all about the prayers and the kind of support that you have been giving to us because I think I deserve Unsung looking at my works this year.



“I’ll plead with everybody that when the time is up for the voting they should vote massively for us because our strength plus your support will be able to achieve our dream,” he posited.



Meanwhile, the organizers of the Ghana Music Awards, Charter House, have disclosed that headline sponsors, Vodafone, will no longer be used as it is now called Telecel.