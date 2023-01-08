I deserve Artiste of the Year award after playing more than 200 shows - DJ Azonto 

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 January 2023

Source: GNA

Ghanaian Amapiano sensation Mark Kwesi Arthur, popularly known as "DJ Azonto," says he has done enough to be crowned Artiste of the Year at the upcoming Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).



According to DJ Azonto, he had produced more hit songs during the year (2022) under review and deserved to be adjudged the Artiste of the Year due to his consistency.



In an interview, the "Fa No Fom" hitmaker revealed that he had toured the entire country of Ghana, performing at more shows than any other artiste.



"Last year alone, I performed at more than 200 shows nationwide, and I don't think any artiste in Ghana was able to do that.



"I received positive feedback from the fans, and that demonstrated to me how my music was very popular. So I will be disappointed if I don't win Artiste of the Year," he said.



Some of Azonto's groundbreaking hits include "Kaba Ne Skirt," "Wagaashi," "Add Wale," "VGMA," "Ampe," "Enfa Bi Da," as well as the ever-banging song "Fa No Fom."



He has won numerous awards over the past few months, including Best Song of the Year at the Ghana DJ Awards and Africa Spotlight Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Entertainment/Choice Awards.