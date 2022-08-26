I deserve Artiste of the Year award - Fa No Fom hitmaker DJ Azonto

Entertainment of Friday, 26 August 2022

Source: GNA

Ghanaian disc jockey and musician DJ Azonto says he will feel cheated if he doesn't win the Artiste of the Year at next year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



DJ Azonto has been making waves over the past few weeks with his "Fa No Fom" hit single, which was produced by Abochi.



The song has gone viral with a new dance wave dominating various social media platforms.



According to DJ Azonto, he was amused with the magic his song was doing on social media and deserved to bag numerous awards.



"I deserve to win the most popular song of the year, the best hiplife song of the year, and I will feel cheated if Charterhouse do not give me the Artiste of the Year award.



"We can all see the magic my latest single is doing, and they just can't block my shine because I really deserve it," he said in an interview.



DJ Azonto, who was recently spotted on social media flaunting his flashy cars, added that he was always eyeing the Best New Artiste of the Year award.



The music sensation is set to release the music video of the "Fa No Fom" hit single in the coming days.