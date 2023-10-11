I dated my ex-husband 10 years but our marriage didn’t last a year – Actress

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nollywood actress, Ronke Ojo, has revealed that she and her estranged husband dated for about a decade before deciding to marry.



She said despite their long courtship, their marriage didn’t even last up to a year.



Speaking in an interview with Biola Bayo, Ojo said her ex-husband was “a nice person but isn’t a husband material”.



The veteran thespian said after they separated in 2012, she returned to her estranged husband the following year because of pregnancy.



The actress said she eventually left again due to his infidelity.



“We dated for almost a decade and he was womanizing, when we got married our marriage didn’t last up to a year. It was that bad,” she said.



Ojo added that her ex-husband also nags too much, stressing that “there is a difference between a man without money and a man who doesn’t care”.



