I dare Angel FM to produce the charge sheet that said Kikibees CEO abused drugs – Best friend

A close friend of the late Kikibees CEO, Mr. Bennet Adomah Agyekum, has asked Angel FM to produce the police charge sheet, which contained reports that the deceased died from substance abuse, among others.



He has asked them to also produce audio evidence of the police at a time they were presenting such findings in court.



Earlier, in a report by Angel FM’s court correspondent, it was alleged that the findings that were presented to the Madina Magistrate Court stated that although Ben was in his lover’s house the night he died, claims that she stabbed or shot him are untrue.



The police reports contained that Ben, prior to visiting his girlfriend, took in some substances and became hyperactive, a situation that resulted in an altercation upon reaching her residence.



The reports further disclosed that, at some point, Ben’s girlfriend had to maneuver her way out of the scene because he threatened to kill her.



The police said Ben was found on the floor with marks on his arms and blood oozing out of his nose, a development that seemed as though he slumped and fell.



But the deceased’s best friend has labeled all these claims as untrue.



He fumed at the turn of events while addressing the media during the one-week observation of the late Kikibees CEO.



“I dare Angel FM to bring the police charge sheet that was presented at the Madina Magistrate Court. I dare them to produce the voice of the police officer who said in the courtroom that it was a substance that killed Ben. I dare them. Nobody brought out any report of that sort. I have a copy of the charge sheet.



"The man left behind kids, a wife, and an entire family. Regardless of what killed him, regardless of where he was, let's stop denting his image,” he established.



Family rejects Police’ findings



Cecilia Adomah, the mother of Kikibees CEO, kicked against claims that her son either committed suicide or died from the influence of drugs.



The bereaved mother insists that her son is nothing like the bad image that is been painted by the police.



In an earlier interview with Bigscout media monitored by GhanaWeb, Mrs. Cecilia Adomah said her son is a successful, young, and responsible businessman who would have no reason whatsoever to commit suicide or put his life in jeopardy.



Ben’s younger brother also strongly believes that his brother was assassinated.



Osebo the Zaraman, Ben’s brother-in-law, also shares the same narrative.



