I’d rather fail in originality than become a clone of another – MzGee strikes

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

TV personality MzGee has shared a post expressing she prefers to embrace failure in pursuit of originality rather than succumbing to becoming a mere replica of someone else.



In the said post made on June 6, 2023, on Instagram and sighted by GhanaWeb, the United Showbiz host who has worked with Media General and Multimedia before landing a deal with Despite Media, without equivocation, stated that she arrived at this point as a unique individual, not as a replica of anyone else.



She explained that she has established a reputation as one of the most esteemed figures in the field and her resolve to remain original is inflexible.



“I’d rather fail in originality than become a clone of another! I didn’t get here as a carbon copy of anyone yet I made a name as one of the most revered in the space!” MzGee wrote. “So after all these feats, why do you think I want to or I’d prefer to become an imitation?”



She continued in Pidgin English expressing how she knows her onions. “Ebi the work wey I know, ebi the work I go do”, she affirmed, stressing she does not find value in trivialities.



“…forget the razzmatazz, it’s not my style to indulge in frivolities.”



“Yes, I’ll learn to better at every challenge (I know you want to see me fail badly but you forget it is God that ordains Kings). I’ll do me as always, at my own pace and in my own unique style. I’m sorry if that offends you!”



It is unclear what informed MzGee’s post. However, some have interpreted her remarks as a response to people who are comparing her style of hosting United Showbiz to her predecessor Nana Ama McBrown who is now with Media General.





BB