I’d love to collaborate with Mona4Reall – Ghanaian Filipino singer

Entertainment of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian-Filipino singer, Martenni Marie, has said she would love to have a song collaboration with actress cum musician, Mona 4 Reall.



During an interview with Foster Romanus on eTV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, Martenni Marie was asked if there are any Ghanaian artistes that she has already seen or heard of and would love to collaborate with. On the part of the females, she mentioned Mona, saying “she’s really good” and that she would love to have her on a song.



Martenni did not forget to mention the reigning musical sensation Gyakie as well.



“Gyakie for sure. She has a beautiful voice”, the Ghanaian-Filipino singer said.



She went on to mention some male musicians like Dope Nation, Mr. Drew, the sugar daddy, Kidi and Stonebwoy.



“I’ve actually met Dancegod Lloyd and all but I know they’re more of dancers. I was hanging with them this past weekend and maybe we could do something too”, she further revealed.



Martenni told Foster that she is still getting to know the Ghanaian musicians, hence, she is sure that there are more of them that she would love to work with as time goes on.



The singer says she is currently in Ghana to connect more with Ghanaian producers and musicians, and also learn how to speak Ghanaian languages so that she can infuse them in her music and portray her country more in her craft.