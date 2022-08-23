I’d love Gyakie for a wife – Kalybos

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian actor Kalybos has expressed nuptial intentions for Afropop singer Gyakie.



He was speaking to Accra-based Angel FM’s Okyeame Quophi.



Responding to a question about which celebrity he’d like to marry, the comedian revealed, “I’d like to marry 16 celebrities.”



Offering a specific name the so called ‘Bos’ added, “but if I get, I would love to marry Gyakie.”



He was clear to say he was referring to Gyakie the singer and not Jackie Appiah his colleague in the movie industry.



Kalybos also shared his desire for a kiss from Ghanaian-Nigerian actor Yvonne Okoro.



Jackline Acheampong is the Ghanaian Afropop artist known simply as Gyakie and popular for the song 'Forever' ft Omah Lay.