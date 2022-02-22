I’d invest $40,000 in ‘alewa’ business than shoot a music video – Dela

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dela makes a comeback



Dela releases video for 'Pour Some Sugar'



$40,000 music video claim sparks controversy



Songstress, Dela has stated without equivocation that she would not spend $40,000 on a music video.



Dela in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, Tuesday said she would rather invest in a biscuit or toffee factory with $40,000 than shoot a music video with the amount.



The musician who has just released the official video of her ‘Pour Some Sugar’ song suggested that it will not be financially prudent to spend such an amount on a music video especially when the country is blessed with persons who can produce a top-notch music video with a lower budget.



“Why would I use $40,000 to shoot a music video at my age and at this stage of my career in Ghana? That’s a huge amount of money”, Dela said. “I won’t. There is no way that I would. That’s too much. I think we have creative people in this industry who are doing videos that are budget-friendly; not to the tune of $40,000.”



She continued: “If I had $40,000, I’d help grow the economy by investing in something that would create jobs. Like a biscuit factory, like alewa factory or something.”



Stretching forth her hand to request a locally-made toffee she had in her bag, Dela asserted that she would invest in that business instead.



“I brought this ginger-alewa thing; I’d produced tonnes of them and sell. I’d produce ginger-alewa toffee, brand it well, and sell. That would fetch me more money”, she noted.



In the last couple of days, the $40,000 figure has been trending after gospel musician Empress Gifty claimed she spent that amount on her latest music video.



Watch Dela's latest music video below.



