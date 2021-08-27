I cursed the guy who raped me - Dhat Gyal

Entertainment of Friday, 27 August 2021

Ghanaian dancehall singer, Ernestina Afari popularly known as ‘Dhat Gyal’ strongly believes that the man who raped and caused her so much pain in the past might be dead by now.



Dhat Gyal said, considering how she cursed the man who took away her virginity, she is very certain that he will be dead by now.



The dancehall singer whiles narrating her painful past during an interview with Delay revealed that she was raped by an unidentified man sometime in 2016.



The singer said she was trapped together with her friend in a room occupied by three strong men.



She added that a ‘female pimp’ persuaded and set her up with the guys after receiving a huge amount of money from them.



“In 2016, I accompanied a friend and an unknown lady to Mile 7. The woman led us into a house which was occupied by three guys. All of a sudden the woman told us that she had to leave because she has been informed that her baby was crying. Then, I decided that we will all leave but she insisted that we stayed behind.



"It wasn’t clear to me but she assured us that the guys won’t hurt us. After she left, the guys got us some drink but I still wasn’t okay. All of a sudden, one of the guys started touching me and I hesitated.



"He then got angry and disclosed that the woman who brought us to the house was paid some money. He said they gave the woman money to bring us. He angrily stood up and locked the door. He pounced on me and raped me. Asides from raping me, I was mercilessly beaten," she told Delay.



But when asked about the whereabouts of the particular man who raped her, she said;



“I’m not sure the man who raped me is still alive. Considering how I cried and cursed him, I’m not sure he will survive it. I really cursed him. I very certain that he is even dead.”



Dhat Gyal further disclosed that the pimp who set them up in exchange for money bolted the day after the incident occurred.



“As for the lady who set us up, we stormed her auntie’s house the next day in search of her and we were told she no longer stays there.”



Watch the video below:



