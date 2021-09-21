I couldn’t write WASSCE because my headmaster spent the registration fee - Jeneral Ntatia

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian comedian, Prince Kwame Amoabeng, well known as Jeneral Ntatia, has revealed why he couldn’t write his WASSCE.



He made this disclosure in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show.



Jeneral Ntatia talked about how he grew up—and the struggles in life.



Growing up in James Town, the comedian divulged the difficulties they endured.



He recalled he couldn’t write his WASSCE after the Headmaster of Accra Secondary/Technical School squandered their registration fees.



Jeneral Ntatia said he didn’t give; he bought books and learn at home.



He however passed his NOV-DEC after putting in a great effort.



Watch the full interview below:



