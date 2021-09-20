I couldn’t pursue my football career because of my love for fufu – Kwame Oboadie

Entertainment of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian media personality, Kwame Oboadie, has detailed how his dreams of becoming a footballer went down the drain because of his incessant fufu eating habits.



The media personality who consumes fufu almost every day of the week said it got to a point where he had to choose between the local delicacy and his promising football career.



“I wasn’t able to become the footballer I had always wished to be because I loved fufu so much. Anytime I got back from playing soccer, my parents will reserve cooked cassava with soup for me to eat because according to them, I failed to help them pound it. It went on and on until they devised a new strategy to trigger me to stay home and not play football anymore. This time around, they crushed the fufu into lumps and poured the soup on it so it gets spoilt anytime I return from the field. I changed my mind and stopped playing football so I can get to eat some good fufu. I chose fufu over my football career. I love to eat fufu so much. Anytime I get broken-hearted, fufu consoles me.” He stated when he made an appearance on the Delay show.



He said people pick flights all the way from the United States of America to Ghana just to eat fufu with him.



“Do you know that some people pick flights to Ghana just to eat fufu with me? Last week a soldier from Maryland flew all the way to Ghana just to pay me a visit and also eat fufu with me,” he stated.



Listing some of his benefits from eating fufu, Oboadie said restaurants now pay him to eat fufu for advertisement purposes.



