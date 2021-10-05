‘I could have died’ – Princess Shyngle shares pregnancy experience

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Popular Gambian-born actress and socialite, Princess Shyngle, has shared a heartbreaking post to reveal how she sadly lost her pregnancy some seven months ago.



In a long post on her Instagram page cited by zionfelix.net, Princess Shyngle disclosed how excited she was when she realized she was going to be a mother for the first time in her life.



Sadly, all this excitement and anticipation of becoming a mother was short-lived as she woke up one morning with severe pains in her abdomen and had to rush to the hospital.



According to Princess Shyngle, when she got to the hospital, she was told that she had an ectopic pregnancy, where her baby was lying outside her womb and as a result, the doctors had to perform a surgical procedure on her to save her life.



Read her post below:



This is a video of me when I was so depressed and sad, June 27th 2021 hands down the worst day of my life after celebrating for weeks and preparing for my new bundle, started shopping for baby clothes, shopping for maternity sexy clothes, planning pregnancy photoshoots for when my tummy gets bigger, planning baby shower was so excited that my baby will be born in dec/Jan and be a Capricorn like me. Well God had other plans I rushed to the hospital cuz of severe abdominal pains I was scared for my baby and was praying to God to please protect my baby for me . when I got to the hospital my worst nightmare came to reality the doctor told me that I had an ectopic pregnancy and if they don’t rush me in for surgery immediately my Fallopian tube will burst and I’ll have internal bleeding and die immediately, I cried, my heart was broken, I was like why me God why I called my mom immediately we both cried and she prayed for me so I was rushed in . Woke up the next morning with the worst pain, stitches on my tummy, I couldn’t use the bathroom or even walk, I was alone all by myself no one there for me or to take care of me it was hard . But few days later I was tired of crying and being sad and depressed so I got out of my bed , showered put on makeup, wear a wig, wore my sexy lingerie and decided to take pictures and videos to uplift myself and it worked. I named my baby ANGEL I would have been 6/7 months pregnant with ANGEL now. I’m sharing my story today to uplift someone out there going through it right now, whatever it is don’t give up don’t allow depression to win, it’s hard I know but just put your head up and be strong it’s going to get better I promise you just put your trust in God.. Deleting soon







