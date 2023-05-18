You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 05 18Article 1769057

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I could have committed suicide or gone mad – Mimi Michaels on 8-year childbearing journey

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Golden Movie Awards CEO, Mimi Andani Michaels play videoGolden Movie Awards CEO, Mimi Andani Michaels

Golden Movie Awards CEO, Mimi Andani Michaels, has opened up on the bitter child-bearing encounters that sunk her into a dark place.

The musician cum entrepreneur, who struggled to have a child for eight years after tying the knot in 2016, said she went through a series of complications that nearly caused her life and marriage.

Touching on the depressing ordeal, Mimi said, but for her busy schedules which she used as a façade, she would’ve committed suicide or even run mad.

She said people who did not know about her condition, peddled rumours that she was unserious about having a baby.

“When you are married and not giving birth, people have their own assumptions because you are lively and bubbly. Your problems don’t show on you so people think you’re alright. I was working on Golden Movie Awards and doing other things so people think I am not serious with giving birth.

“I have heard a lot about such stories but you don’t know what I went through. People don’t know that keeping myself busy with work was just a veil. I could’ve committed suicide or even gone mad. It is not a small thing,” she stated in an interview with Zionfelix.

Establishing the root cause of her childbearing complications, Mimi said she suffers a type of polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) that makes it extremely difficult to ovulate unless her ovaries are poked.

“I have gotten pregnant three times, I had a chemical pregnancy. As for the miscarriage, I could go as long as five and four months to lose the pregnancy. A lot I can’t even share. I am that type of woman who ovulates twice a year or three times a year. So, if I miss those times, I miss out on having a baby for the entire year. It’s called PCOS. Naturally, I could have eggs but I won’t ovulate. Unless they burst the eggs before I could ovulate and I did this process three times. The third time, I had to travel out to save my baby,” she added.

In March 2022, Mimi and her husband, Nana Michaels, welcomed a baby girl in Spain.

Watch the video below:



EB/BB

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment