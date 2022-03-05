I cook to de-stress – Kate Addo

Entertainment of Saturday, 5 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kate Addo talks about diplomatic career path



Kate Addo opens up social life



I'm an introvert although I like partying, Kate Addo



There are many ways a person will resort to in order to relax or take away the mind from the overly serious stuff at work.



For Parliament’s Director of Public Affairs, Madam Kate Addo, she uses cooking to de-stress.



In an interview on Accra-based Starr FM, Kate Addo stated that she finds it ‘therapeutic’ to prepare a meal.



“I like to cook when I’m stressed actually. If you see me cooking then it means something is wrong. If work doesn’t go too well, I’m likely to come home [to cook]…when I have a bad day…it’s very very therapeutic for me. Maybe because it takes my mind off what’s going on,” she told host Francis Abban.



Giving further details on her social life, Madam Kate Addo mentioned her interest in reading and partying.



“People say I’m nerdy. I like to read. People say again that I like to have parties. That’s also true. I like to have parties,” she said.



Madam Kate Addo added that she is however an introvert who finds it difficult to ‘mix’.



She explained that there is a small part of her that makes her a bit shy and unable to make friends very easily.



She indicated that her current circle of friends rather made her their friend.