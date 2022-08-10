I considered suicide in 2019 over a broken heart - Gospel Musician

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghanaian female musician Esi Bentil has disclosed that she once contemplated suicide.



Appearing on the mid-morning show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the musician said she went through several struggles in 2019, and the only option that came to mind was to commit suicide.



Esi Bentil was, however, reluctant to mention the specific issue that got her to consider suicide as an option.



But she later revealed it was about a relationship, and a heartbreak coupled with other issues.



She further disclosed that it took a message from a friend of hers who rescinded a decision to commit suicide after listening to one of her (Esi Bentil) songs.



"It took a message from a friend who was also contemplating suicide, but she told me a song I had released which she listened to made her change her mind. At this point, I asked why I should consider suicide when someone had listened to a song I composed to overcome suicide,” she added.



Esi Bentil noted that she had considered drinking poison, but after reading the message, she stopped adding that it was something or a situation she could not disclose or share with anyone because of the fear that her situation would be used against her.



Meanwhile, she has admonished Ghanaians to share their problems with others so it could help them overcome any challenges they are going through. But it should be professionals and trusted associates.



She told host Sokoohemaa Kukua that she went in for counselling, which also helped her.