I chose the microphone over a future with Kaizer Chiefs – Focalistic

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Talented South African musician, Focalistic has shared how he received an ultimatum to chose between a career in music or professional football.



Focalistic who played for the Premier Soccer League side Kaizer Chiefs in grade 8, discovered music at the same time.



The Ke Star hitmaker in an interview with Y107.9FM’s Kojo Manuel revealed, “I was supposed to be a footballer. When I was in grade 8, I got the ultimatum to choose between the microphone and football. They were like you can’t get the microphone and soccer boots at the same time so I had to choose one.”



Focalistic who chose the microphone and has never looked back since added, “I was really dope at soccer and played at the national level with Keizer Chiefs, one of the biggest clubs in the country.”



Striking in the number 10 jersey, he was nicknamed Maradona and that is still evident in his music. “I don’t just play with the ball now but with words,” he shared on Y107.9FM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe.



Kaizer Chiefs Football Club is a South African professional soccer club based in Naturena that plays in the Premier Soccer League.



The team is nicknamed Amakhosi, which means “Lords” or “Chiefs” in Zulu, and the Phefeni Glamour Boys. Chiefs have won 13 league titles and over 50 club trophies.