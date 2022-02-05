I check the underwear of women before dating them – Frank Naro

Entertainment of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: zionfelix.net

Frank Naro has disclosed some of the things he scrutinizes before he goes into a relationship.



According to the Ghanaian actor and musician, what his woman wear is important to him.



He told ZionFelix in a recent interview that he checks the type of underwear a woman wears.



Stressing on his stance in a video, Frank Naro questioned why some women buy their underwear from shops alongside busy roads.



He raised concerns over how dusty some of these underwears are adding that hygiene is key when it comes to his woman.



Watch the video below:



