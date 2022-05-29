I cheated on him because of hunger - LilWin’s ex-wife discloses

Entertainment of Sunday, 29 May 2022

The ex-wife of actor LilWin has confessed that she cheated on him because she was starving and LilWin was constantly cheating.



According to her, the actor failed to support her financially which prompted her to look for satisfaction elsewhere.



“I saw her [Sandra’s] nude photos on LilWin’s phone, that was when I believed the dating rumours. I cheated on him because of hunger. I was starved. Ask him how many times he also cheated on me. I can mention all the girls he slept with,” she admitted.



She also cited some of the struggles they had to endure together when the actor had nothing saying that they sometimes drank gari before sleeping.



“We went through a lot of challenges when I met him. There were times we had to drink ‘gari soakings’ before going to bed.



“People even tried to advise me against leaving him but I didn’t because I had hopes that things would get better. I met him when he was an upcoming actor and a shoe seller,” she said.



She, also disclosed that at the age of 14 she had a miscarriage after her first pregnancy.



“I was 14 years when Lil Win and I started dating. I was in class 6 by then. I got pregnant at the age of 14, but I had a miscarriage.



“When I was about 15 or 16 years old, and at JHS 3, I became pregnant again and gave birth to my first child. Seven months later, I got pregnant with my second child,” she shared.



This news follows an allegation that LilWin's ex-wife leveled against actress Sandra Ababio, for being the reason her marriage with the actor hit the rocks.



Meanwhile, LilWin has remarried. He reportedly married one Maame Serwaa.





