I chased Ike out of my house because he doesn’t flush the toilet after he uses it - Mercy Eke

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Mercy Eke has revealed the reason behind her breakup with her former colleague and love interest, Ike Onyema.



According to Mercy in a daily post report, their relationship fell apart due to Ike's questionable toilet etiquette.



The pair had been romantically involved during the BBNaija 2019 edition, ‘Pepper Dem,’ but things took a turn for the worse after the show ended.



During a candid conversation with Angel and Venita on Sunday in the ongoing all-star edition, Mercy disclosed that after the ‘Pepper Dem; edition, Ike had been living with her.



However, she reached her breaking point when she couldn't tolerate his poor toilet hygiene any longer and decided to ask him to leave.



Mercy shared the unsavoury details, stating, "Ike doesn't wipe his ass after using the toilet, and he wears pants with stains all over them. He also neglects to flush the toilet. That's why I had to chase him out of my house."



She went on to recount an incident where she discovered a disturbing stain in the toilet before they were about to go out.



The discovery prompted her to confront Ike about his unhygienic habits.



