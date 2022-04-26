You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 04 26Article 1523879

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I charge men $30,000 for a date - Princess Shyngle

« Prev

Next »

Comments (10)

Listen to Article

Actress Princess Shyngle Actress Princess Shyngle

Princess Shyngle lists her requirement for a date

Man gets a shocking response from Gambian actress

Popular actress divorces husband after 3 months

Actress Princess Shyngle has disclosed that any man who wants to go on a date with her must be willing to spend some cash even before she accepts the invitation.

Shyngle, in a question and answer series on Instagram, made it known to the public that an amount of $30,000 must be first deposited into her account before she will agree to a date.

She named her price when a fan requested to meet her up in Ohio just to spend some time with her.

From all indications, the man who was shooting his shot had never met the actress in person.

"Can I take you out for a date? I live in Ohio," in response Princess had this to say "I charge $30,000 to go on dates."

The socialite who is best known for her snatched waist has a massive following across her social media platforms.

In 2021, the Ghana-based Gambian actress announced her divorce from her husband, Gibou Bala Gaye, barely three months into their marriage.

She sighted abuse as the reason for their separation.

See the post below:

Comments:
This article has 10 comment(s), give your comment

Newsleading news icon

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

‘I deserted Kufuor because of Akufo-Addo’ – Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe opens up

Sportsleading sports icon

Legendary Ivorian footballer Didier Drogba

Why Didier Drogba lost Ivory Coast FA presidential elections

Businessleading business icon

Sam Nartey George, MP for Ningo Prampram

GRA not ready to implement E-Levy from May 1 – Sam George

Africaleading africa news icon

Elon Musk

Consider buying Nigeria; it's for sale - Nigerians tell Elon Musk after purchasing Twitter for $44bn

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Dr Courage Besah-Adanu

Ghana could generate over USD 78M annually from Yam export only using IPR Protection