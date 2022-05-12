I care less whatever anyone says about me - Kuami Eugene

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Kuami Eugene sends a message to Ghanaians



Popular singer makes a statement on VGMA red carpet



Kuami Eugene explains why he doesn't pay attention to rumours



Kuami Eugene is undoubtedly one of the most talented artistes in Ghana who is famed for producing hit songs and working magic on collaborations with other musicians.



Over the years, he has won several awards including the 2020 VGMA Artiste of the Year. The Lynx Entertainment signee despite his achievements at a young age has also been called out on several occasions over alledged song theft, a claim he has always denied.



Also, Eugene's fashion sense, according to a section of the public, hasn't been impressive, with many urging him to get a stylist.



The singer who seems unperturbed has revealed that he used to bother about such news but over the years, he has developed a tough skin reason why he cares less.



“I have been in the industry for close to five years and heard things about me over and over again but I am not moved anymore. I used to be bothered about those things some time ago but not anymore. I was worried especially when the things said about me were not true. Now, I care less whatever anyone says about me. Once I know I am doing the right thing, I am not bothered anymore,” Kuami Eugene told Graphic Showbiz.



The 'Angela' hitmaker graced the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, on May 6 with a fully covered black outfit from fashion brand, Daily Paper that also generated buzz on social media.



He told GhanaWeb on the red carpet the inspiration behind his 'ninja' look.



"People will find it difficult to identify me? It is me. Somebody just told me that the way I walk...everybody knows me, I mean. It actually shows that you know me that much. This was actually a test," the singer explained.



