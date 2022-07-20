I can't visit my child in school due to the occultist tag - Ajagurajah laments

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Popular preacher, Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, better known as Ajagurajah, has bemoaned the unfair treatment he continues to receive from the public, especially those who claim he is an occultist.



For this reason, most individuals fear getting close to him or accepting his money whenever he goes out to purchase an item.



It has become a challenge for him to pay his child a visit in school due to the negative tag.



"I can't visit my child in school. I can't even get close to people. I try to hide my personal life...all these speculations come from pastors who want my downfall."



According to Ajagurajah, he doesn't seek to change the negative perception Ghanaians have about him, but instead, he will continue to live his truth.



Speaking in an interview on Kingdom FM with Fiifi Pratt, he recalled the number of times he has faced discrimination.



"Some claim that the cows I sacrifice are humans. I have heard people say that I am married to a marine spirit...I am tired of explaining myself.



"When I visit the bank, no one seats close to me. Even when I go out to buy waakye in my gown, people run from me. They say I am a wizard, also traders do not also accept monies from me. Even when they do, it is separated from their daily sales because they claim I am an occultist. I deal in blood money.



"Do you know what people have said about me? They claim I sacrifice humans and also drink blood," he disclosed in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb on July 15.











