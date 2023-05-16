I can’t stop people from playing my old songs - Mike Kesse

Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician Mike Kesse, renowned for his popular tracks like "Oh Yes" and "Asa Bone," has shared his perspective on people playing his old songs despite his transition to gospel music.



During an interview with Abrantepa on E-Forum, Kesse expressed that he understands he cannot prevent individuals from playing his old songs since they are already accessible on the internet.



"For me, I think you can't stop anything that has been posted on the internet. I just leave them to do whatever they want there, but I think most of my songs weren't that profane, and it wasn't bad like that," he stated.



Kesse further clarified that although he may still be capable of performing his old songs if requested, he prefers not to do so in order to wholeheartedly focus on his new direction.



"Right now, I have rearranged my priorities, and I am embracing the good news now. The next step will depend on the circumstances.



“If you ask me to do a freestyle of my old songs, I can do it. However, to perform three or four of my old songs for three to five minutes on stage would mean bringing my past into my future," he added.







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:











ADA/BB